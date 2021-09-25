The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Position Trimmed by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

