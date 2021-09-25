Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Lumentum worth $21,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lumentum by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 54.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $86.58 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.