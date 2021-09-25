Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Oshkosh by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $1,641,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,244,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of OSK opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.65.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

