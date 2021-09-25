Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 726,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,851 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $21,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 140.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 63.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 56,774 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 183.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 150,863 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 9.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.