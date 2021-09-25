Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

KLIC opened at $65.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

