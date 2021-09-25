VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB) Shares Up 1.5%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.84 and last traded at $57.46. 32,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 32,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.59.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.