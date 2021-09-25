ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.06 and last traded at $34.06. Approximately 21 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51.

