Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CSWC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $568.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 106.02%.

In related news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

