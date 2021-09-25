Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Shares Down 4.6%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85.

About Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF)

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

