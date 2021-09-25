Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $22,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth $75,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth $202,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcosa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of ACA opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.71 and a 1 year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

