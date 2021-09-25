Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,252 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SEA by 87.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $340.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $174.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.32. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $149.55 and a 52 week high of $359.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.08.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.42.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

