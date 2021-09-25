Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

