12,120 Shares in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHPT. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 62.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHPT opened at $19.91 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $49.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.97) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $180,231.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $62,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,162,269 shares of company stock worth $262,300,141. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

