Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,151,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,314,000 after purchasing an additional 736,061 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,815,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE opened at $65.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.