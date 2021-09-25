Toronto Dominion Bank Has $102,000 Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,378,000 after purchasing an additional 173,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,591,000 after purchasing an additional 164,145 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

FFIN opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.25%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.