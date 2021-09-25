Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 145.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth about $49,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 25.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $34.94 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABB. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

