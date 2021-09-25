Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,568,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 144.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 151,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 89,635 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 81.8% in the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,292,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $83,577,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCNCA opened at $844.55 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.27 and a 52-week high of $915.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $836.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $839.91.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $480.54 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.96%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $983.33.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

