Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,208 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDP. Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $14.74 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

