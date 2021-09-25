Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $98,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $110,000.

OFC opened at $27.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

