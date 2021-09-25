Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

PCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

