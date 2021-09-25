Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,912 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 72.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $11,404,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3,182.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,814,000 after purchasing an additional 168,819 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,293,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,683,000 after acquiring an additional 231,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EQR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.19.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.26. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.