Citigroup Inc. Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,452,807 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in NOV by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.