Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 50.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after buying an additional 374,162 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 293,607 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lithium Americas by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 294,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAC opened at $21.53 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LAC. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

