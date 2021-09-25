Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,638 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of First Financial worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THFF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Financial by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in First Financial during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 20.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of THFF opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $532.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

