Brokerages Anticipate The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Analysts expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Beauty Health.
The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SKIN opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46. The Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $28.63.
The Beauty Health Company Profile
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
