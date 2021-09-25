SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 52-Week High at $209.54

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $209.54 and last traded at $209.04, with a volume of 35170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.24.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.34.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,684,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,932,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.