Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $175.00 at Robert W. Baird

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.16.

NYSE DRI opened at $158.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $89.34 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,515,000 after purchasing an additional 764,922 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

