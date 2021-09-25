Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GRBMF. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Bimbo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Bimbo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:GRBMF opened at $2.79 on Friday. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

