Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Trading Up 8.2%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 24,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,017,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Get Latch alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTCH. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.