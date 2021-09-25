Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.98. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $726.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.