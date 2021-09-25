BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 16,669 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 28,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 19,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

