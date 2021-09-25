DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 426,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,938,000 after buying an additional 285,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after buying an additional 184,727 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

NYSE:DVA opened at $121.00 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

