BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 260.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Rayonier worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of RYN opened at $36.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.