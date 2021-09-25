BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 31,256 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

