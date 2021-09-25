Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Shares Down 1.6%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) shares dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 18,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 248,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The stock has a market cap of $121.46 million, a P/E ratio of 250.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.12. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 192.07% and a negative return on equity of 95.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orgenesis by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,035,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 58,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orgenesis by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 92,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Orgenesis by 954.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 119,296 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Orgenesis during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Orgenesis during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

