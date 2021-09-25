Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.91. 425,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,505,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Get Timber Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.25% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%.

In other Timber Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,534,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,000.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 575,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,960. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $58,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $80,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.