Insider Selling: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $162,800.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $200,900.51.

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $7.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

