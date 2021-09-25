Insider Buying: Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Acquires $202,500.00 in Stock

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Gary W. Pace bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $291.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.78. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CRDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 37.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,937,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,187,000 after buying an additional 799,511 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after buying an additional 785,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after buying an additional 1,823,225 shares during the period. Caxton Corp grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 10.8% during the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,343,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after buying an additional 228,493 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 72,134 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

