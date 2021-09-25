Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells $134,695.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $134,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.04 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 102,107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 85,967 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

