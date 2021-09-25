Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,996 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5,030.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 79.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,901,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETRN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

