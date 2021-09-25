Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$47.50 to C$55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.75 to C$66.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.68.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $34.59 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $34.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5429 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

