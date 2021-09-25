Raymond James Cuts Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Price Target to C$6.00

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PYNKF opened at $1.90 on Friday. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.12.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

