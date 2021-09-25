MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $0.40 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded MedMen Enterprises from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.30 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of MedMen Enterprises stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. MedMen Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

