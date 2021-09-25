BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,598 shares of the software’s stock after selling 2,786,389 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $307,992.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,992.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 36,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $2,742,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,318 shares of company stock valued at $29,319,387 in the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

ALTR stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -827.22 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. On average, analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

