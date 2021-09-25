Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ZK International Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZK International Group during the first quarter worth about $2,114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZK International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZK International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in ZK International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ZK International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

