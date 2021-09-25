BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of Magellan Health worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.25. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.93 and a 1-year high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.