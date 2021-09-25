Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,097 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Spire were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Spire by 12.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Spire by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Spire by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spire by 81.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Spire by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

NYSE:SR opened at $61.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

