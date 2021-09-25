WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Trading 1.7% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $48.42. 16,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 62,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9,425.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

