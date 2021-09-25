WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Trading 1.7% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $48.42. 16,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 62,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9,425.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES)

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

