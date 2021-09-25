ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €37.69 ($44.34).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

