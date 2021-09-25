Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $620.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $470.00 to $620.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $491.56.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $517.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $469.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.53. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $255.10 and a twelve month high of $521.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,658.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total transaction of $726,114.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,828,535.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,859,574. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 105,898 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 415.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

